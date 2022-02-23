Uganda: Security Bans "Open Air" Selling of Knives, Pangas, Sharp Objects

22 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

Joint Security agencies have banned the selling of knives, pangas and other sharp objects, including hoes in the open.

Addressing a joint security presser on Monday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that it is now a crime to sell sharp objects on the streets and in the open.

Enanga said that the directive is effective immediately.

"The directive to all our territorial commanders is to confiscate such tools due to their contribution to crime and impact on public safety and security," Enanga said.

According to the police mouthpiece, the directive aims to help security in their efforts to reduce crime across the country. Police believes selling sharp items in the open means that such objects can be accessed easily by criminals.

"We believe that the confiscation of such tools will help mitigate the risks of safety and security in our neighbourhood and among motorists and other road users," Enanga said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X