Uganda: Security Bans "Open Air" Selling of Knives, Pangas, Sharp Objects

Joint Security agencies have banned the selling of knives, pangas and other sharp objects, including hoes in the open.

Addressing a joint security presser on Monday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that it is now a crime to sell sharp objects on the streets and in the open.

Enanga said that the directive is effective immediately.

"The directive to all our territorial commanders is to confiscate such tools due to their contribution to crime and impact on public safety and security," Enanga said.

According to the police mouthpiece, the directive aims to help security in their efforts to reduce crime across the country. Police believes selling sharp items in the open means that such objects can be accessed easily by criminals.

"We believe that the confiscation of such tools will help mitigate the risks of safety and security in our neighbourhood and among motorists and other road users," Enanga said.