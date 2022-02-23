Rwanda: New Gisimenti Car-Free Zone Draws Mixed Reactions

The City of Kigali (CoK) has announced that beginning Friday, February 25, they plan to close car traffic on KG 18 Avenue at Gisimenti, to make way for an "entertainment zone" on weekends.

This according to city authorities is being done to allow bars and restaurants in the area to expand their seating area outdoors for the convenience of their revellers.

The plan was announced on Monday, February 21 with city authorities saying that on Friday, 18 Ave (stretching from Rosty Bar and Resto to Oyster Bar) will be closed until Sunday evening.

In an interview with The New Times Marie-Solange Muhirwa, Chief of Urban Planning at CoK said that it is all part of an effort to bring a "new entertainment experience" to the Gisimenti area, which is dominated by hangout outlets.

"This closure will create an entertainment zone for people to enjoy a car-free nightlife in Kigali, and patronise their favourite bars and restaurants with convenience," she said

In addition to that, Muhirwa noted that the initiative will allow establishments to expand patio seating and provide more room for outdoor entertainment while keeping social-distancing measures in place to fight Covid-19.

"This plan will offer a safe, expanded entertainment atmosphere so guests and visitors can enjoy our beautiful City, with a more pedestrian-friendly environment," she added

Commenting on what triggered the initiative, she revealed that this had earlier been planned for last year but due to Covid-19 they had to put it on hold.

Muhirwa further explained that outdoor dining is not new in Kigali, it has been a success in Biryogo.

"As we begin a long-term recovery (from the impact of Covid-19), we are proud to expand this initiative to other suburbs to keep Kigali more vibrant. It is time for a new tradition," she noted

Regarding concerns of parking space in that area among other inconveniences, she said that this first weekend is a trial closure, to give them specific results on the effects of the entire neighborhood, especially on the traffic and parking management.

"We are planning to expand the parking area to Amahoro National Stadium just in case, but it will all depend on this weekend situation," she said

Beneficiaries speak out

While some agree that it's a step towards a creative a modern city, some argue that this will put them into losses yet some businesses depend on drive-by clients.

Speaking to The New Times, Souvenir Cyuzuzo, who runs a liquor store on this street welcomed the initiative saying that this is going to create a big space for people owning bars and restaurants.

However, he said that he is likely to make losses due to the nature of his business.

"Most of our clients just pass by and with this new initiative it will be hard for people to park their cars in 100 metres away and come to pick a drink in our stores yet there are alternatives. This is going to reduce the movements and clients as well," he said.

Among other issues raised by people who have business in that area include the lack of consultation of all people involved before it was implemented.

However, Clement Mboneye who works in a bar on that same road said that the changes are always hard for people to accept but with time they will get used to it and make a profit instead of losses as some expected.

"The development is not even yet started and we have already criticized it in a negative way, people have to understand that always changes are challenging but this is a good idea," he said

Besides, he said CoK should also consider allowing the installation of tents on the roadside, especially during the rainy season.