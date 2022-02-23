Tanzania: Bongo Flava Artiste Rayvanny Lands Deal at PMbet

Sports betting firm 'PMbet' has named one of the WCB Group music label artist Raymond Mwakyusa alias 'Rayvanny' as its Ambassador for promoting various activities and products of the firm.

Speaking after being named the PMbet's envoy, Rayvanny apart from thanking God and his label's management, said he was pleased to join the firm and promised to do his best in promoting it while executing his Ambassador's duties.

"I appreciate this opportunity and am happy to be a family member of PMbet and I thank the firm for picking and believing in me " said Rayvanny.

He further added that through the opportunity, his music supporters as well sports fraternity and Tanzanians in general should expect great things from him including a special 'tour' of promoting PMbet.

On his part the artist's manager, Babu Tale said the partnership between Rayvanny and the sport betting firm is a step towards en-hancing the artist's success while noting the coming of another major contract for the artist.

Tale said with a good 'management' an artist is in a good position of attracting many good deals and emphasizing that in this year there are more good things coming to Rayvanny.

While PMbet CEO Mourice Odhiambo said they have decided to appoint the artist as a continuation of their style of collaborating with people of various cadres in running their operations, believing that the artist's ability and his fame will further boost the firm's value.