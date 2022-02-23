Kenya: Normalcy Resumes At City Hall After Truce Between Staff, Administration

22 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — City Hall gates have finally been opened following a truce between striking workers and the administration over lift repairs and dilapidated toilets.

The agreement was signed by Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) and the Nairobi County Government, after a five-hour standoff which saw operations paralyzed.

Union officials had chained both City Hall and City Hall Annex shut, with hundreds of employees locked out of the premises including Governor Ann Kananu in a bid to force the administration to repair malfunctioning lifts and toilets.

After the agreement, the Union's Nairobi Branch Secretary General Felix Ngari said the gates had been unchained and employees resumed work.

"The management has committed to pay the service provider the amount they owe by Friday 25, February 2022 and have the lift working by then," stated Ngari.

He said the management had also committed to ensure that there will b no future disruption of lift services.

"That the Executive will ensure steady supply of water and all toilets are maintained," he added.

At the Annex, hundreds of workers who were standing outside lamented about walking up to the 16th floor using torches to find their offices as there are no lights in the corridors.

The union officials said the situation had caused untold suffering to staffs or city residents seeking services with disability, who struggle to access top floors due to reluctance by the Nairobi County Government to offset the debt needed to repair the lifts.

