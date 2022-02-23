Ethiopia Always Open for Win-Win Solution On GERD, Says Abiy

Addis Ababa — ENA Ethiopia is always open for a win-win solution with regard to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) , according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Responding to questions raised by MPs today, the premier said Ethiopia wants to work cooperatively and through negotiation with Egyptian and Sudanese brothers.

"We do not have the desire of stopping the flow of the Abay water, rather generating energy," he stated, adding that all would "benefit if we work together and through negotiation."

According to him, if Ethiopia generates energy and Sudan produces food through irrigation, sharing the energy and the food will be more than enough.

The PM urged the downstream countries to join and rectify the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) as it equally benefits all.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially commenced partial power generation of the GERD on Sunday.