Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 27 New Infections Tuesday

23 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

On Tuesday, Nigeria recorded 27 additional infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the<a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng/"> Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> Wednesday morning reveal that the new confirmed cases have increased the infection toll to 254,352, including more than 20,000 active cases.

While Nigeria has been recording low COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks, the fatality toll remained at 3,142 since February 18, when it last recorded a single death.

With no backlog of discharged cases, the disease centre noted that a total of 230,549 persons have been successfully treated and discharged since 2020 when the index case for the virus was recorded in the country.

The breakdown of the latest data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, came first on the log with 12 infections.

FCT also reported eight infections, followed by Katsina State in the North-west with five cases.

Kano State in the North-west and Rivers State in the South-south reported a single case each.

NCDC also noted that both Sokoto and Cross River States reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.

