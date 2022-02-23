Nigeria: 120 Security Officials Currently Combating Crime in Edo's Forests - Obaseki

The governor said all the forests in the state would be combed to flush out criminals.

A total of 120 security personnel are currently in the forests of Ovia West and Ovia North-East Local Government Areas of Edo to flush out criminals.

Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this on Tuesday in Benin while reviewing the state's security situation for the month of February.

The review came after a joint security meeting with representatives of various security agencies in the state.

Mr Obaseki said the Security Council planned to deploy similar security squads in other forests in the state to prevent criminals from migrating to places currently enjoying peace.

He added that the council had resolved to begin to arrest and prosecute drivers of unregistered vehicles and those with covered number plates.

The governor noted that crime incidents reduced to 46 in February from 170 in January.

According to him, the council was working, proactively, to ensure security in communities where farmers-herders clashes were prevalent, especially as the farming season is approaching.

He said the council had approved necessary security backing to the newly-inaugurated Private Property Protection Law Enforcement Committee.

The committee, he said, would be expected to update the council with its activities regularly.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Philip Ogbadu, said the police had arrested many suspects, including three who had been on the police wanted list since June 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ogbadu said three AK-47 rifles were recovered from suspected kidnappers during the period under review.

In his remarks, Henry Benamaisia, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission in Edo, said security agencies would immediately begin the arrest and prosecution of drivers of unregistered vehicles.

Mr Benamaisia said this was in line with the directives of the Security Council, adding that those with covered number plates would not be left out of the arrest and prosecution.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Wole Iyamu, said Edo was poised to stamp out cybercrime.

This, he explained, was a decision taken at a meeting between the state governor and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

(NAN)