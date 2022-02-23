Nigeria: Alleged Assault - Court Adjourns Trial of Iyesere of Warri

The Warri chief allegedly assaulted a woman and inflicted injuries on her head.

The Evbuoriaria Magistrates' Court in Benin, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the Iyesere of Warri Kingdom, Johnson Atseleghe, over alleged assault until March 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the absence of the prosecution witnesses in court due to the fuel scarcity in the city stalled the trial of the Warri chief alleged to have assaulted an octogenarian, Grace Tietie, on February 7.

The defendant is being tried on a one count charge of assault.

Mrs Tietie, 84, is the Keke of Ologbo Dukedom in Ikpoba-okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the police prosecutor, N. A. Ukpebor, told the court that his witnesses were finding it difficult to come to court from Ologbo as a result of fuel scarcity.

Mr Ukpebor, therefore, urged the court for an adjournment for his witnesses to be present in court to give their evidence.

Consequently, the Magistrate, Festus Okoro, adjourned the case to March 10 for hearing.

The prosecutor told the court the defendant committed the offence on December 31, 2021 and January 1, at Ologbo Community, Ikpoba-okha Local Government Area of Edo.

Mr Ukpebor said the defendant beat up Mrs Tietie and inflicted injuries on her head.

He said the offence contravened Section 351 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol.11 Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, as applicable in Edo State.

Section 351 of the Criminal Code prescribes one year jail term for assault.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate admitted the Iyesere to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum, who must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

(NAN)