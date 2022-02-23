Nigeria: Federal Govt, World Bank Launch Additional $176m Recovery Project for N/East

The federal government in partnership with World Bank have launched a Multi-sectoral Crisis Recovery Project Additional Financing (MCRP-AF) aimed at supporting the North East States to rehabilitate as well as improve critical service delivery and livelihood opportunities in the region.

The additional financing of $176 million is targeted to lay the foundations for future regional and coordinated investments that will improve access to regional markets, promote value-chain development and revive cross-border and regional trade.

Speaking during the launching of the project in Abuja yesterday, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the project was designed within the framework of the federal government commitment for continued support to the Borno Adamawa and Yobe States by providing humanitarian and long term economic recovery.

Umar Farouq said the additional financing of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project presents another opportunity for the federal government to further solidify the progress it has made and do more to ensure that citizens in need across the three participating states can recover their livelihoods.

"We want them to have access to quality health care, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, improved engagement with elected officials.

"The project aims to facilitate Improved performance not only by building back better infrastructure but ensuring that the quality of services provided is raised."

On his part, the managing director, North East Development Commission (NEDC) Alhaji Mohammed Alkali said the Commission is enthusiastic about the inclusion of Nigeria, through the MCRP in the World Bank regional project for Lake Chad (PROLAC).