Nigeria: Strike - Reps Urge Federal Govt, ASUU to Adhere to MOU

The House of Representatives has appealed to the ministry of labour and employment and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to adhere to the clauses and provisions of the previous Memorandum of Understanding and the Memorandum of Action in the interest of Nigerian students and education sector in Nigeria and call off the warning strike.

The house also mandated its committees on labour, employment and productivity and, tertiary education and services to interface with the ministries of labour and employment and, education, civil society organisations, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and ASUU to address the outstanding issues that are precipitating the current warning strike by members of ASUU.

These resolutions followed a motion entitled: "Urgent Need to Address the Frequent Strike Actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)" raised during plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Dozie Nwankwo.

Nwankwo while raising the motion, reminded the House of meetings by the relevant bodies which led to the call-off of the ASUU strike action which lasted for nine months (March 2020 to December 2020) as well as that of the individual and corporate pains the strike action inflicted on Nigerian students.

, parents and the education sector to the extent that it disrupted the academic calendar and impacted negatively on the teaching staff, their families and the depreciating standards of Nigeria's public universities.

He further noted the benefits and advantages of the demands of ASUU on the overall interests of Nigeria's public institutions and the well-being of the personnel which includes funding for the revitalization of public universities and signing and implementation of the renegotiated" 2009 FGN- ASUU Agreement, amongst others.

The lawmaker said he is disturbed that shortly after the last horrendous experience by Nigerians, a one-month warning strike action by members of ASUU has commenced with effect from February 14, 2022, despite all previous efforts to resolve the contending issues, such efforts include that of the speaker, house of representatives and other stakeholders which included members of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

Nwankwo said the consequences of the strike action are embarrassingly becoming too frequent and with consequences too damning to the education sector as one-month strike action is a too much disruption to an academic calendar and too much time for an "idle man" to cause havoc, especially in the present university environment which is infested with cult activities and other social vices.

He expressed concern that in the present circumstances, claims and counterclaims by both ASUU members and government representatives are not helping the situation because the picture created is not clear and both Nigerians and foreigners are left to interpret it differently, regrettably tilting towards perceived/or deliberate intention to frustrate the genuine spirit of reconciliation and tertiary education in Nigeria widely seen as education for the ordinary Nigerian.