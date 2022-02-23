Zimbabwe: Harare Man in Court for Insulting Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
23 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 42-year-old Harare man appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Clapton Redi (42) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje, who remanded him to March 2 for trial commencement.

The nature and extent of the insult was not disclosed.

Allegations are that on December 14 last year, Patrick Madiye, who is employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as a senior investigation officer, parked his vehicle at Tsiga Tyres along Jack Bakasa Street, Mbare.

Madiye allegedly overheard Redi talking to one Majaya, a Zanu PF ward chairman in Mbare, insulting the President.

Redi was asked by Majaya why he was insulting the President.

He allegedly continued to insult Mnangagwa, leading Majaya to file a police report, which resulted in his arrest.

Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State.

