Namibia: Lightning Kills Two Zambezi Women

23 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

Two women were killed by lightning in separate incidents in the Zambezi region on Tuesday.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the incidents on Wednesday, saying one woman was struck at Katima Mulilo and the other in the Kalimbeza area.

He did not identify the women, although their next of kin have been informed of their deaths.

"Three other victims who also got struck, along with the woman at Katima Mulilo, are being treated at the local hospital. They are in a stable condition," he said.

