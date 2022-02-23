Nigeria: Inverter Battery Ignites Fire At Ministry of Finance

23 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Ujah

There was a fire incident at the Federal Ministry of Finance early hours of today.

Eye witnesses said that fire was caused by an explosion of expired inverter batteries at the basement of the Minister's building.

However, it was learnt that the was no casualty nor any major damage to the building as security officers in the premises promptly put out the fire.

An official of the ministry described it as "a minor fire incident."

Eye witnesses said that fire extinguishers strategically located in the premises were used to successfully fight the fire, even before the arrival of the Fire Service men.

Details later...

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X