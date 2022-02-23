Kenya: Kisumu Residents Blame Leaders for Soaring Cost of Living

Kisumu — A section of Kisumu residents has blamed leaders in the country for the soaring cost of living even as they urged its area Members of Parliament (MP) to come to their aid by pushing ideal policies in the National Assembly.

Residents who spoke to the press on Tuesday expressed their dismay at how the leaders have abandoned them as the cost of living skyrockets year on year.

The residents noted that they are disturbed by the manner the leaders are casually discussing the high cost of living in rallies ahead of the General Elections.

Edward Omukoti, a hawker in the lakeside city of Kisumu says the blame game amongst the leaders drawn from Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza is not the solution to the problems bedeviling the country as a result of the high cost of food and fuel.

"They normally do this every electioneering period, it does not amaze us, they just want our votes, we will continue with this situation for a long time," he said.

Omukoti says the worst is the leaders they elect every electioneering period make no effort to lessen the burden on the common person.

"When they come for votes, they promise us heaven, once elected they abandon us and we suffer every election cycle," he said.

A Boda Boda rider, Sylvester Oyoo, on his part noted that he is feeling the pinch of the high costs in the transport sector.

Oyoo says their income is stagnant but the cost of fuel continues to rise with passengers not ready to part with more money.

"The high cost of living is cutting across but our passengers are nagging and not ready to pay the commensurate fares. It is high time our MPs tame these sky-high fuel prices," he said.

"Many families are now not able to put food on the table, this is because prices of commodities like maize four, cooking oil are high," he added.