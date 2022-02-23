South Africa: Shock at News of South African Rapper Riky Rick's Death

Cape Town — Award-winning hip-hop rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick has died.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear but reports say that the rapper allegedly took his life at his home in the north of Johannesburg this morning.

He was 34.

He was also known by several other names including Boss Zonke, Master Makhado, Minister of Energy, and King Kotini. He rose to mainstream fame with his platinum-certified album Family Values in 2015 after making a name for himself and asserting his influence in SA hip-hop culture for quite some time behind the scenes. His greatest hits include Amantombazane, Boss Zonke, and Sidlukotini.

Riky Rick was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records. He was well-known for his fashion sense and setting trends.

The family spokesperson Sheikani Makhado confirmed his passing but could not divulge any further details. "The family is still meeting, and we will release a statement in due course. We ask for your understanding." Close friends are in disbelief. They do not wish to be named until the family has released an official statement.

In 2020, the rapper opened up about his struggle with depression after his father died.

In his last Twitter post, he wrote, "I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

Riky Rick is survived by his wife Bianca Naidoo and two children.

Celebrities and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the late musician.

@Julius_S_Malema - We love you my man; we did not listen to your loud whisper. We thought we still had time, and unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene.

@FrankySA - Not like this Makhado

@VictoriaAfrica - South Africans pray for strength so that you can be able to fight life and its challenges. RIP Ricky Rick 💔 PRAY, Rapelang go boima. We won't survive life & its challenges, hardships, pain and suffering without GOD.

@mtanaka_mfundis· - Y'all had balls to tweet shit about Ricky Rick now you delete? Why ? Leave it you little devils. The whole world must know you are toxic. How many people must die before you stop this shit? Some even have a nerve to drag the wife. Respect his family now. Rest easy Ricky 💔😭

Just_Jay99 - Rest in Eternal Peace Ricky Rick.