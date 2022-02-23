Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Security Operatives, Gunmen Clash in Anambra

23 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

AN unspecified number of people, including policemen and a soldier, were feared dead, yesterday, at the now dangerous Ihiala axis of Anambra State during a clash between security operatives and gunmen.

The incident happened at the Imo State border towns of Orsumoghu, Lilu, and Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area.

It was not clear at press time if the clash had any link with the weekly Monday sit-at-home order, although an indigene of one of the communities in Ihiala said the gunmen were suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, the military arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

There were unconfirmed reports that among those killed, were four policemen, a soldier, and some gunmen.

Anambra Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, did not respond to calls for the confirmation of the incident, but a police source said there was indeed a clash that lasted for hours.

He said: "There were shootings between the hoodlums and security operatives at Orsumoghu, which lasted for hours. Some people lost their lives while others got injured, but those hoodlums who are alive will live to regret their action

"Our special forces have been there to rout the insurgents who have been abducting and killing people on that road."

It was also gathered that the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, had ordered immediate deployment of special forces to the area.

Only on Sunday, a prominent Estate Surveyor based in Port Harcourt was killed in the area after visiting his hometown, Nnewi.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X