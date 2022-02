President Muhammadu Buhari met with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, behind closed door in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting was not made public.

NAN gathered, however, that they discussed some sub-regional issues bordering on security and socio-political developments in ECOWAS member states.

Addo-Akufo is the current Chair of ECOWAS.

Vanguard News Nigeria