Zimbabwe: DStv Blocks Password Sharing, Limits Streaming to One Device

Multichoice has announced that it is blocking password sharing and pirate viewing on DStv by limiting video streaming to only a single device at a time.

Currently, subscribers are able to stream concurrently on two devices.

The change will be effected on March 22 on all DStv subscriptions across Africa.

While the number of people logging in will not be limited, only one device can stream at a time.

In a communique to its subscribers, MultiChoice said DStv offline viewing will not be affected as users can still watch previously downloaded content.

This change only applies when streaming DStv and will not affect Showmax subscribers.

The communication from MultiChoice reads: "We are proud that all our customers can enjoy streaming their favourite DStv channels, shows and movies anywhere, anytime on our world-class platforms. However, password sharing and piracy are challenges for streaming providers globally.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming. From 22 March 2022 customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device."

The new measure will not result in any price change on the packages offered.