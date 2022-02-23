Kenya: Manufacturers Urge Political Aspirants to Factor in Citizens in Their Agenda

Nairobi — Manufacturers have called on political aspirants to focus on issues affecting Mwananchi as the country edges towards the August election.

The manufacturers spoke during the launch of the Manufacturing Manifesto 2022-2027 launch, which highlights key issues facing manufacturers, to guide politicians develop their agenda.

Speaking during the launch, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) CEO Phyllis Wakiaga noted that the country is at a critical point as it edges towards the election and this presents another opportunity to make decisions that will affect the future of the nation.

"We understand that transformation can only happen through governance therefore political goodwill is essential to ensure that businesses continue to invest in the country and we also attract new investments," said Wakiaga.

KAM Chairman Mucai Kunyiha, noted that numerous taxes are hindering the manufacturing sector from growing, yet, it is the guaranteed provider of quality jobs through backward and forward linkages.

The Association called for a reduction in the number of levies in a bid to lower production costs and increase competitiveness of locally-made goods.

"If our manufacturing industry's competitiveness continues on a negative trajectory, it continually affects its ability to offer productive jobs. Our investments are then diverted towards keeping up with constant and sudden shifting policies and regulations as opposed to investment going into competitive wages; improved innovative equipment; research and development; and expansion," said Kunyiha.

Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) CEO, Kwame Owino highlighted that the Kenyan economy needs to shift gears, to address the economic challenges we are facing.

"We must urgently focus on liberalizing our economy to give the business community room to expand. If you look at all the tax codes in Kenya, 1200 pages to check if you run a business its too much, we need to liberalize the private sector," said Owino.

The Manifesto highlights key areas, which if looked into, shall drive prosperity and empower citizens economically.

These include macroeconomic issues, raising the export intensity of manufacturing, reducing the regulatory burden, raising investment for industry, providing public goods for manufacturing, driving counties' industrial competitiveness, effective and pro-industry taxation structure and fully implementing existing manufacturing-centric policies.

The manifesto also seeks to have tax on raw materials and intermediate goods scrapped and instead the focus be placed on finished goods.