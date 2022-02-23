Kenya: Church Leaders Taking Corruption Money Will Go to Hell - Kenyatta

Nyeri — President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned church leaders taking corruption money from politicians, in an apparent reference to his Deputy William Ruto who is always unapologetic in such donations.

Kenyatta who spoke in his Mt Kenya backyard in Sagana State Lodge said such leaders will perish in hell.

"Some of church leaders have been compromised by huge donations donated by corrupt leaders, I want to say that you should know that it is wrong to lie through the bible and you are heading to Jahannam," he said in an apparent reference to his deputy.

"The money you are receiving is the same money that was to build dams in Elgeyo Marakwet so that God's children can get water," he added.

Kenyatta spoke for the first time publicly on why he chose to greet Opposition chief Raila Odinga, and dismissed talk that he kept his deputy in the dark.

Speaking in his native Kikuyu at the Sagana State Lodge on Wednesday, Kenyatta said Kenya was stalled and all he was interested with was peace.

And he declared, he is ready to hand over power to Odinga as his preferred successor because he is capable of steering the economy.

"The person I will hand power to and you all know him and you have been mentioning his name, will inherit 13 trillion economy from me yet I inherited a 5 trillion economy from Kibaki. Then someone out there says I have done nothing. I cannot risk handing over to someone who will not take care of this economy and I am saying it here without fear. I will hand over to that person, the one that you all know," Kenyatta said.

He told the meeting that he briefed Ruto on his planned handshake with Raila even before he did it.

"I briefed him until the last minute when I was going to greet my friend," Kenyatta said at the Sagana III meeting on Wednesday, where he castigated his Deputy for lying to Kenyans.

"It was all about peace," Kenyatta told a cheering crowd in his Mt Kenya backyard.

"He was of course opposed to it (handshake) because he knows he has government security but what about the common man down there, that is the person I was mindful about because the country was literally stalled, we all wanted peace."