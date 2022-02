NYERI, Kenya, Feby 23 - President Uhuru Kenyatta says that he did not need permission from anyone to initiate the handshake with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri during a meeting with Mount Kenya Leaders, the Head of State however pointed out that he briefed his Deputy William Ruto every step of the way.

During the meeting, he endorsed Odinga for the Presidency in the August elections.

