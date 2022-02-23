Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Inaugurates a Series of Infrastructural Projects

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, inaugurated, this afternoon, a Sub Hall in St Julien d'Hotman, as well as a Sports Complex and an upgraded Health Track in Camp Thorel.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; Members of Parliament, and other eminent personalities were present at the inauguration ceremonies.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that Government was making accessible to the population all necessary facilities to practise a regular physical activity, which was of paramount importance so as to tackle health problems such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension, faced by a great percentage of citizens. "Consequently, these problems can have negative consequences on one's productivity at work and on his/her finances," he pointed out.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stressed Government's determination to sensitise every citizen so that the population at large was motivated to make the most of all sports infrastructures and other facilities available around the island. He moreover underlined the necessity to eat balanced and healthy food in order to remain in good health.

In addition, Mr Jugnauth dwelt on the construction of drains in Camp Thorel, to the tune of some Rs 135 million, for which the tender exercise was underway, and on the construction of pavements for the safety of the inhabitants. He also detailed a series of other infrastructural works which would be undertaken in nearby localities.

For her part, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun outlined the importance for the inhabitants of Camp Thorel and St Julien d'Hotman to make good use of the new infrastructures. She underscored that Government was doing its best to bring about such infrastructural development in different localities around the island in a bid to ensure the well-being and wellness of the population.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking about the vaccination campaign, she appealed to parents to ensure that their children were fully vaccinated for their own safety as well as to protect others. She also encouraged parents to send their children to school, while continuing to observe strict sanitary measures.

St Julien d'Hotman Sub Hall

Construction works for the St Julien d'Hotman Sub Hall started in August 2021 and were completed in January 2022, to the tune of some Rs 5 million. The St Julien d'Hotman Sub Hall consists of an office, a gym and a dedicated place for indoor games on the ground floor, as well as a kitchen and an open space to hold yoga and Zumba classes, and social activities on the first floor. Some 1,400 inhabitants of the locality will thus be able to avail these facilities.

Camp Thorel Sports Complex and upgraded Health Track

The Camp Thorel Sports Complex comprises a football ground, a petanque court, a mini soccer pitch and a children's playground.

The existing Health Track has been upgraded and is now available for inhabitants of the locality to practise a regular physical activity.