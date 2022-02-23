Mozambique: Covid-19 - 57 Recoveries, 17 New Cases and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 17 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, the same number as on Monday.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,261,444 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,509 of them in the previous 24 hours. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 224,937.

1,492 of Tuesday's tests yielded negative results. Of the 17 positive cases, nine were women and eight were men. The cases were scattered across the country, with ten provinces reporting between one and four cases. Only Inhambane reported no positive cases.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the virus) fell from 4.67 per cent on Monday to 1.13 per cent on Tuesday.

Over the same 24 hour period, just one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital, in Zambezia, and one new case was admitted, in Maputo. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained 13, the same as on the previous two days. Nine of these patients (69.2 per cent) were in Maputo, two of whom were receiving supplementary oxygen. There were also three in Gaza and one in Niassa. No positive cases were reported from any of the other eight provinces.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Moçambique remains 2.190.

The Ministry release reported a further 57 recoveries from Covid-19 (37 in Maputo city and 20 in Cabo Delgado). This brings the total number of recoveries to 219,163, which is 94.7 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 3,620 on Monday to 3,580 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,248 (97.8 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 67; Cabo Delgado, 65; Tete, 57; Nampula, 42; Gaza, 34; Manica, 25; Zambezia, 20; Sofala, 15; Niassa, five; and Inhambane, two.

The release also reported that over the previous 24 hours, a further 48,877 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease is now 10,593,478 - which is 69.7 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.