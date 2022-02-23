Mozambique: Police Officers Arrested for Corrupt Behaviour

Maputo — Two police officers in Maputo are now under custody for extorting 5,000 rand (330 US dollars, at the current exchange rate) from a traveller, who on Tuesday morning was about to board a minibus to neighbouring South Africa, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

The episode occurred shortly after 05.00, when Paulo Chadreque was about to enter the bus terminal but was suddenly stopped by the two police officers who demanded the 47 year old show them his travel documents and money. As his passport, at the first sight, seemed to be illegal, the officers demanded money and he gave them 2,000 rand.

"I told the officers that was the only money I had, but they did not believe me and started searching my pockets and luggage, where they found a purse with 3,000 rands and they set off," Chadreque said.

After his misfortune, he walked into the bus terminal and reported the incident involving the corrupt police officers to the bus-drivers, who promptly chased and snatched them, then handed them over to the nearest police station.

Handcuffed, the dishonest officers confessed their involvement and claimed that Chadreque was with two other undocumented travellers. The officers claimed they had urged them to go to the police station, but then they sought to negotiate so as to avoid detention.

"He drew the money from his pocket and gave it to us. We made a mistake by accepting it. It is against our principles as police officers," said one of the detainees, whose identity was not disclosed.

Police spokesperson, Leonel Muchina, declared that besides detention the two officers face further proceedings, because the corporation is relentless and intolerant of those involved in corruption.

"The officers face criminal and disciplinary proceedings and the likely move is their expulsion from the police ranks, because we will not tolerate unworthy behaviour, and our mission is to ensure law and order," Muchina stressed.

The cross-border bus drivers blockaded the entries and exits of the terminal, in protest against the situation which they claim has become commonplace and might scare off travellers. The police had to deploy anti-riot units to prevent the situation from escalating.