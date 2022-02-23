Zimbabwe: SRC Confident of Chiwandire

The Sports and Recreation Commission have rallied behind local female boxer Kudakwashe Chiwandire ahead of her much-anticipated World Boxing Council (WBC) interim bantamweight world title fight against Zambia's Cathrine Phiri on Saturday.

The historic fight is scheduled for the New Government Complex in Lusaka.

Chiwandire is the first Zimbabwean to contest for the WBC gold title.

She is scheduled to leave for Lusaka this afternoon in the company of her coach/manager Clyde Musonda of the Deltaforce stable.

And in an interview yesterday, the Sports Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, said the commission has the confidence Chiwandire will upstage Phiri in her home country.

"As the Sports and Recreation Commission, we are throwing our weight behind Kudakwashe Chiwandire ahead of her historic fight in Zambia," said Mlotshwa.

"The WBC is the best ranked boxing organisation and to have our own boxer contesting for this belt is something very big and significant. It shows how the sport is growing in this country.

"We know Chiwandire's record, it is something we are really proud of. She needs everyone's support as she steps into the ring for an epoch-defining moment.

"Chiwandire is a very disciplined boxer and her coach (Musonda) is also a committed cadre to this game. We are really confident she will bring the belt to Zimbabwe."

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Portfolio on Sport and the Sports Commission will have to reschedule their meeting after it emerged that the parliamentarians had convened a hearing on the state of football development in the country meant for yesterday, at short notice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee had summoned Mlotshwa to a hearing yesterday.

Mlotshwa and his team were summoned via a letter that was reportedly dispatched late on Friday.

The letter dated February 18, 2022, read: "(The Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation) is concerned with the current state of football development in the country.

To this end, the Portfolio on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is inviting you to a meeting on Tuesday 22 February 2022, in the National Assembly Chamber.

"The purpose of the meeting is for you to brief and update the Committee on the current suspension of the National Football Governing Board (Zimbabwe Football Association)".

But the Sports Commission, submitted to the Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda, that their no show was not in contempt of the August house but purely a communication breakdown.

A new date is now being worked on when the Sports Commission could appear before the committee.

The postponement of yesterday's hearing could also be a blessing in disguise for both parties as they also risked discussing matters that are subjudice.

This is because the contentious issue of the suspension of the Zifa board by the Sports Commission is now before the Administration Court.

The court remanded Zifa president Felton Kamambo and members of his board to March 31 for defying their suspension which was enacted in terms of the Sport and Recreation Act.