South Africa: On Tax Matters, Godongwana Delivers the Good, the Bad and Just a Little Bit of Ugly

23 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

Did you hear that? It was a collective R5.2-billion sigh of relief from South African taxpayers on hearing Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden budget speech today.

After a brief contraction last year, where tax revenue fell to R1.3-trillion from the R1.4-trillion collected in 2019/20, collections breached the R1.5-trillion mark for the first time, shifting up to R1.55-trillion.

The slow resumption of a "normal" economy after the lockdowns of 2020 saw a strong resumption in the sale of alcohol and tobacco, which pushed excise duties up almost 50% (49.4%) to R48.2-billion.

Similarly, as employees returned to the office, the fuel levy collection accelerated 19% to R90-billion. These shifts gave National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service space to grant personal taxpayers a whopping R5.2-billion in tax relief. This is a welcome development in a society where consumers trapped between flat or reducing salaries and rising inflation are increasingly turning to debt just to make ends meet.

Here's the good, the bad and the ugly that Godongwana put on the table:

The good

Inflationary relief through a 4.5% adjustment to personal income tax brackets and rebates. The annual tax-free threshold for a person under the age of 65 will increase to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

