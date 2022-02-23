South Africa: Godongwana Sprinkles Green Shoots Over JZ's Scorched Earth

analysis

Thanks to a tax windfall there will be tax relief and an extension of the Social Relief of Distress Grant.

For a maiden budget, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has cleaned up well. With a tax windfall of R181.9-billion, he held back on introducing significant new taxes and even brought some relief through adjustments for bracket creep. This is R5.2-billion in tax relief.

The employment tax incentive for companies employing young people has been doubled to R1,500 a month, and if you earn less than R91,250 a year, you don't pay tax.

Together with tax boss Edward Kieswetter, Godongwana has not increased the fuel and Road Accident Fund levies which successive finance ministers have made hardy annual stealth taxes.

Business got a symbolic tax cut of one percentage point in the corporate tax rate to 27% - the signal it sends is more important than the value it brings. Godongwana has also changed the trajectory of the ballooning public service wage bill which has seen consumption costs crowd out capital investment (roads, hospitals, schools, broadband, etc). He plans to bring fiscal consolidation to a close in 2024/25 which will make it easier for hospitals and schools which have suffered after the...