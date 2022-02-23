South Africa: R2.4bn Allocated to Modernise Public Service ICT

GCIS
South African Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana.
23 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced that general public services will, over the next three years, reprioritise R2.4 billion to modernise information and communication technology, as well as fund the shortfall in the allocation for the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

A portion of the funds, said Treasury, will also facilitate the population census in 2022, and support membership contributions to multilateral development banks.

The pronouncements are contained in the 2022 Budget Review accompanying the Budget Speech the Minister delivered in Parliament on Wednesday.

In total, the general public services function is allocated R209 billion over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The Budget Review says the function has reprioritised R345.3 million to National Treasury over the medium-term to pilot the implementation of the IFMS in National Treasury, the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), and the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provincial treasuries.

"The current phase (phase 2B and 2C) of the IFMS involves implementing the e-recruitment and budgeting modules. Full rollout of the IFMS to all national and provincial departments is planned for 2024/25," the review document says.

To reduce the public-service wage bill, the document states that the DPSA is reviewing personnel expenditure to inform the development of a remuneration policy framework.

"The spending review for the Department of Public Enterprises is ongoing and the outcome will be communicated in due course," the document reads.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X