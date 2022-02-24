South Africa: Finance Minister Announces 2022 Social Grant Increases

GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addresses media ahead of the 2022 Budget Speech, 23 February 2022.
23 February 2022
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Liezl Human

New grant for orphans announced in budget. Nearly one in two South Africans now receives a grant

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced increases to social grants which do not keep pace with inflation.

Godongwana said the funds allocated --- R58.6 billion in the medium term --- would "provide for inflationary increases" to permanent grants. But none of the grants will rise as much as the current inflation rate of 5.7% a year. And the Foster Care grant is going up by less than 2%.

Changes to grants this year:

  • The Care Dependency Grant will increase from R1,890 to R1,980 (in April) and then R1,990 (in October) (a 5.3% increase)
  • The Disability Grant will increase from R1,890 to R1,980 (in April) and then R1,990 (in October) (a 5.3% increase)
  • The War Veterans Grant will increase from R1,910 to R2,000 (in April) and then R2,010 (in October) (a 5.2% increase)
  • The Old Age Grant will increase from R1,890 to R1,980 (in April) and then R1,990 (in October) (a 5.3% increase. And for people older than 75 years the grant will increase from R1,910 to R2,000 (in April) and then R2,010 (in October) (a 5.2% increase)
  • The Foster Care grant will increase from R1,050 to R1,070 (a 1.9% increase)
  • The Child Support Grant will increase from R460 to R480 (a 4.3% increase)

Godongwana also announced a new social grant, the Extended Child Support Grant, for double orphans, "to encourage the care of orphans within families rather than foster care".

And he confirmed that the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will be extended for another 12 months. This will cost R44 billion.

The Old Age, War Veterans, Disability, and Care Dependence grants will increase by R90 in April and a further R10 in October. The Foster Care and Child Support grants will increase once-off by R20 in April.

Nearly one in two South Africans (46%) now receive social grants, Godongwana said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X