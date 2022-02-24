South Africa: Still No Tough Love On State-Owned Enterprises From Godongwana, Especially Eskom

analysis

The government has made allocations to other state-owned enterprises including the power utility, SAA, Denel, and Sasria. But not all the allocations are new money.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is not yet ready to completely make good on his promise of tough love towards state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by starving them of more taxpayer-funded bailouts.

Four SOEs -- Eskom, Denel, SAA, and the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) -- stand in line to receive some form of financial support from the government during its 2022/23 fiscal year. Most of the financial support to SOEs is not new as it has been always provisioned for, but will be transferred in the coming months.

A few days after Godongwana was appointed in August 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the finance minister, the former said the era of continuous bailouts to struggling SOEs would soon come to an end. He said SOEs must be shown "tough love" and be able to stand on their own without government support.

But in his first main budget, which was presented in Parliament on 23 February 2022, Godongwana came to the financial rescue of SOEs, especially Eskom.

But Godongwana's approach -- unlike his predecessors --...