South Africa: Still No Tough Love On State-Owned Enterprises From Godongwana, Especially Eskom

23 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The government has made allocations to other state-owned enterprises including the power utility, SAA, Denel, and Sasria. But not all the allocations are new money.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is not yet ready to completely make good on his promise of tough love towards state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by starving them of more taxpayer-funded bailouts.

Four SOEs -- Eskom, Denel, SAA, and the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) -- stand in line to receive some form of financial support from the government during its 2022/23 fiscal year. Most of the financial support to SOEs is not new as it has been always provisioned for, but will be transferred in the coming months.

A few days after Godongwana was appointed in August 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the finance minister, the former said the era of continuous bailouts to struggling SOEs would soon come to an end. He said SOEs must be shown "tough love" and be able to stand on their own without government support.

But in his first main budget, which was presented in Parliament on 23 February 2022, Godongwana came to the financial rescue of SOEs, especially Eskom.

But Godongwana's approach -- unlike his predecessors --...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X