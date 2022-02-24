South Africa: Some Tax Relief, Some Social Protection As More Tax Revenue Tackles Debt for SA 'To Turn the Tide'

analysis

A continuation Budget with a sprinkle of relief for the vulnerable and the stressed consumers is what Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented on Wednesday -- with some deft debt number-crunching courtesy of a commodity windfall that netted the national purse more tax revenue than expected.

"Even as we face steep and daunting challenges, like we have done in the past, we will overcome. To do so, we need to strike a critical balance between saving lives and livelihoods, while supporting inclusive growth. This budget presents this balance," said Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in his prepared speech.

It's sustainability alongside social protection. But this upbeat spin comes with cautions that without the fundamental structural economic reforms for economic growth, investment and jobs, the nation will struggle to turn the tide.

"In the absence of higher economic growth that supports long-term improvements in revenue collection, any proposal to fund permanent additions to public expenditure require careful scrutiny," said the Budget Review in a clear reference to the vocal call from civil society for a Basic Income Grant (BIG), or income support for all those aged 18 to 59.

Speaking to journalists before presenting his maiden Budget, Godongwana said National Treasury is reviewing...