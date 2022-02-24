South Africa: Godongwana Delivers a Little Bit of This, a Little Bit of That, but No Fireworks

23 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Continued fiscal constraint, tiny concessions on personal income tax brackets, fuel levies, corporate tax relief, an easing on forex controls for businesses as well as continued support for structural reform all add up to a marginally market-friendly budget. One with no fireworks or surprises.

At the presentation of his inaugural 2022 budget, all eyes were on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who took over the ministry from outspoken minister Tito Mboweni last August. Would he toe the fiscal line set by government and articulated by himself in October? Would he outline investment -- and business-friendly policies that stimulate sustainable economic growth to save South Africa from economic disaster? And would he announce measures that would 'unleash the economy', to paraphrase President Cyril Ramaphosa's bold policy vision, expressed at the recent State of the Nation Address?

Given the political and fiscal tight-rope that he treads, the answer is comme ci, comme ça, to steal from the French. In other words, we got a little bit of this, and a little bit of that, but no fireworks.

As predicted, Godongwana used the tiny bit of fiscal space afforded him by sustained high commodity prices which helped to deliver an additional R181-billion in tax...

