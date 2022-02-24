South Africa: The ANC's Developmental State Has Failed - A Synergistic Approach Is Long Overdue

opinion

Abdi Ismail Samatar is a research Fellow at the University of Pretoria and Professor of Geography at the University of Minnesota.

A return to the principles of the Washington Consensus to rescue South Africa's economy shows the hopelessness of the ANC's current economic agenda. The country has a small window of opportunity to change its economic future -- but action must start now.

President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address exposed, beyond any doubt, that the ANC of today is a feeble ghost of the iconic liberation party. The president's long speech was as uninspiring as any the country has witnessed since liberation. As an African who supported and admired the liberation movement, beginning when I was in secondary school in Somalia, it was heart-breaking to see a South African president tout the discredited 'Washington Consensus' as the way forward.

Two contradictory remarks he made showed the hopelessness of the ANC's economic agenda for the country and the sub-continent. First, he announced the government's intention to build a 'developmental state'. Second, he asserted that governments do not create jobs but simply set up the necessary conditions for the private sector. This essay argues that the ANC leaders have betrayed a...