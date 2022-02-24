South Africa: Godongwana's Maiden Budget Finds a Soft Landing Despite Political Theatre and Protest On Different Sides of the Parliamentary Fence

analysis

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana seems to have made the impossible possible - remarkably little disagreement emerged in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's Budget. At least not inside the parliamentary precinct.

It was against the backdrop of protesters' "Amandla!" and Struggle songs that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana did the traditional round of interviews with broadcasters, post-Budget.

The show must go on, as the saying goes, and Budget Day, like the State of the Nation Address (Sona), is part of the political theatre that marks key dates on South Africa's political calendar.

The protest of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the EFF outside the main gate of Parliament highlighted education and health funding restrictions and the failure to announce a basic income grant (BIG) or income support for those aged 18 to 59.

It continued some time after the ministers, politicians and officials dispersed from the parliamentary precinct behind the black antique palisade fencing.

Earlier on in the precinct, the overall sentiment seemed to have been that the finance minister "did a good balancing job", given that he didn't have much to work with.

And when political parties across the board, regardless of ideological leanings, agree with the...