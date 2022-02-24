South Africa: Budget Day Behind the Cameras and Next to the EFF's Wall of Revolutionary Noise

23 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It was Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first Budget. It was also this reporter's first time at Parliament since the start of the pandemic. A lot has changed. A lot hasn't.

Coffee. No matter what time of day, if you're going to Parliament, take some with you. It'll help. And it did. My coffee travel mug, the veteran of many a studio, the fuel carrier for many a Daily Maverick piece, did not let me down. Sometimes you need a little liquid refreshment to get over a shock. And the scale of the fire damage to Parliament is indeed shocking.

Arriving to present some of the coverage for Newzroom Afrika, I could not get over how small things are now. Maybe I'm just getting old, but the National Assembly, as a building, and a concept (the NATIONAL ASSEMBLY) had a proper, modern, democratic grandeur.

The Good Hope Chamber is much, much smaller. And much, much older.

The one detail I could not get over was how the chamber has a very old coat of arms on the front, included is an ox wagon.

We really are talking nearly 200 years ago here. It was in 1836 that slavery was outlawed by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X