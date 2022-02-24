South Africa: Budget Day Behind the Cameras and Next to the EFF's Wall of Revolutionary Noise

analysis

It was Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first Budget. It was also this reporter's first time at Parliament since the start of the pandemic. A lot has changed. A lot hasn't.

Coffee. No matter what time of day, if you're going to Parliament, take some with you. It'll help. And it did. My coffee travel mug, the veteran of many a studio, the fuel carrier for many a Daily Maverick piece, did not let me down. Sometimes you need a little liquid refreshment to get over a shock. And the scale of the fire damage to Parliament is indeed shocking.

Arriving to present some of the coverage for Newzroom Afrika, I could not get over how small things are now. Maybe I'm just getting old, but the National Assembly, as a building, and a concept (the NATIONAL ASSEMBLY) had a proper, modern, democratic grandeur.

The Good Hope Chamber is much, much smaller. And much, much older.

The one detail I could not get over was how the chamber has a very old coat of arms on the front, included is an ox wagon.

We really are talking nearly 200 years ago here. It was in 1836 that slavery was outlawed by...