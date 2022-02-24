South Africa: Economists, Business Give a Cautious Thumbs-Up to Godongwana's Maiden Financial Plan for SA

GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addresses media ahead of the 2022 Budget Speech, 23 February 2022.
23 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's debut Budget has been given a cautious thumbs-up by economists and business groups. No one is popping the Champagne cork, which is now more expensive, but no one is drowning their sorrows in a bottle of pricier brandy either.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had a tough balancing act on Wednesday and the consensus among economists and business is that he managed to stay upright. The ANC is known for its statist instincts, but as the governing party's long-time economic guru, Godongwana is keenly aware of the need to talk to capital. Its reception is crucial to his credibility.

"Overall, this Budget was 'fine', but what is fascinating is huge buffers of R35-billion pencilled in in the outer year, which shows some ability to weather large compensation shocks. The spending splurge was broadly as expected," said Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy Intellidex.

The finance minister cut a colourful figure with a purple tie but his message was regarded by some as staid and to the point. Johann Els, the chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group, described it as a "boring and market-friendly" Budget.

"While South Africa is clearly not out of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X