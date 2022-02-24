South Africa: Economists, Business Give a Cautious Thumbs-Up to Godongwana's Maiden Financial Plan for SA

analysis

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's debut Budget has been given a cautious thumbs-up by economists and business groups. No one is popping the Champagne cork, which is now more expensive, but no one is drowning their sorrows in a bottle of pricier brandy either.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had a tough balancing act on Wednesday and the consensus among economists and business is that he managed to stay upright. The ANC is known for its statist instincts, but as the governing party's long-time economic guru, Godongwana is keenly aware of the need to talk to capital. Its reception is crucial to his credibility.

"Overall, this Budget was 'fine', but what is fascinating is huge buffers of R35-billion pencilled in in the outer year, which shows some ability to weather large compensation shocks. The spending splurge was broadly as expected," said Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy Intellidex.

The finance minister cut a colourful figure with a purple tie but his message was regarded by some as staid and to the point. Johann Els, the chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group, described it as a "boring and market-friendly" Budget.

"While South Africa is clearly not out of...