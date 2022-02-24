Zimbabwe: Family Confirms Riky Rick's Death

23 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE Makhado family have issued a press statement confirming the death of South African hip hop artist Riky Rick real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado.

Riky Rick died Wednesday early morning aged 34.

In the statement the rapper's family said he was 'deeply loved' by those around him and went on to request privacy as they mourn.

The family however did not disclose the cause of death.

The statement reads: "Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky 'Ricky' Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (23rd February) in Johannesburg.

"Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry. His love for family, friends, and community is well known. Riky's nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented and will forever be remembered."

He is survived by his wife Bianca and two children.

Read full statement below:

