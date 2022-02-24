Morocco/Nigeria: Morocco 2022: Super Falcons Beat Cote d'Ivoire to Nations Cup Ticket

The Falcons won both legs against the Lady Elephants.

The Nigeria national women's team have secured qualification for the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022.

The Super Falcons on Wednesday in Abidjan completed a double over the Lady Elephants of Cote d' Ivoire as they pipped the Ivorians by a lone goal at the Robert Champroux to seal an astonishing 12th WAFCON appearance.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie pulled off a stunning save to deny the Ivorians from the spot in the first half. After surviving a barrage of attacks from the free-scoring Ivorian ladies, the Falcons struck late in the 87th through Esther Okoronkwo to seal their qualification.

With the 2-0 win recorded over the Ivorians in the first leg of the final qualifying round match at the MKO Abiola Stadium last Friday, the Falcons progressed with a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

Apart from being the defending champions, the Super Falcons have won the Women's Nations Cup a record-breaking nine times and will now be gunning for an unprecedented tenth title in North Africa later in the year.

Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala, who was injured, was not part of Wednesday's tie but her teammates delivered a good result on very difficult ground.

Wednesday's victory for the Falcons will rightly serve as revenge as it was the Ivorians that denied the Nigerian women a chance to feature in the football event of the Tokyo Olympics.