Africa: YouTube Sees More Channel Growth, Subscribers' Increase in Africa

YouTube, a video sharing and social media platform, has predicted more channel growth and subscribers's increase on its YouTube platform on yearly basis.

The Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Mr. Alex Okosi, who analysed the growth rate while giving the YouTube specific updates across African markets, during a recent webinar, said in Nigeria alone, the the percentage of YouTube channels making seven figures or more in revenue, is up over 60 per cent year over year, with over 650 channels having over 100 thousand subscribers, which is an increase of over 50 per cent year over year, and 35 channels having over one million subscribers, which is an increase of 50 per cent year over year, while over 75 per cent of watch time on content produced by channels in Nigeria comes from outside of Nigeria.

For the South African market, he said the percentage of YouTube channels making six figures or more in revenue, is up over 40 per cent year over year, with over 300 channels having over 100 thousand subscribers, which is an increase of over 6o per cent, year over year, and 25 channels having over one million subscribers, which is an increase of over 30 per verb, year over year, while over 65 per cent of watch time on content produced by channels in South Africa comes from outside of South Africa.

For the Kenya market, Okosi said the percentage of YouTube channels making seven figures or more in revenue, is up over 60 per cent year over year, with over 400 channels having over 100 thousand subscribers, which is an increase of over 70 per cent year over year, and six channels having over one million subscribers and one channel with over one billion views, while over 45 per cent of watch time on content produced by channels in Kenya comes from outside of Kenya.

Speaking about YouTube African investments, Okosi said since the 2020 launch of the #YouTubeBlack Voices programme, creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa were selected to participate in programmes earmarked to help amplify their fresh narratives and highlight their intellectual power, authenticity.