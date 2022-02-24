Madagascar: Tropical Cyclone EMNATI, update (GDACS, Meteo Madagascar, BNGRC)

press release

Tropical Cyclone EMNATI made landfall in eastern Fianarantsoa Province, between Manakara City (Fitovinany Region) and Farafagana City (Atsimo-Atsinanana Region), on 22 February very late in the evening (UTC), with maximum sustained winds of up to 137 km/h. On 23 February at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located inland in southern Atsimo-Atsinanana Region, approximately 60 km east of Betroka Town, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).

EMNATI is expected to continue moving southwestward inland over southern Madagascar on 23 February, further weakening. After that, it is forecast to continue moving south over the Indian Ocean on 24-25 February, as a tropical storm.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are forecast in central-southern Madagascar, in particular across the Grand Sud region. Red warnings for cyclone are in effect over this region.