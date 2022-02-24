Ghana: B2B Marketplace TradeDepot Acquires Green Lion to Accelerate Its Growth in Ghana

23 February 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

TradeDepot, a B2B marketplace that connects micro-retailers with distributors and manufacturers of fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs), has acquired Green Lion, its competitor in Ghana, for an undisclosed amount, paving the way for its growth, and the delivery of its services across the West African country.

The acquisition involves a full take-over of Green Lion's assets, relationships in Ghana and its employees. Green Lion had developed fintech solutions to enable traders access financing, and a digital ledger Wysr, which retailers use for stock monitoring and bookkeeping. Green Lion was co-founded by Jorge de Rojas, Enrique Moreno de la Cova and Miguel de Rojas in 2018.

