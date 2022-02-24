Malawi: Violent Criminals Daring Police as Security Company Boss Call for Vigilance

A resurgence of violent criminal gangs are on rampage daring Malawi Police with an "arrest us if you can message" prompting Malawi Law Society (MLS) desperately appeal for maximum protection to all citizens.

MLS president Patrick Mpaka made the call in an interview after a number of lawyers have been brutally attacked in their homes by armed criminal gangs.

Prominent human rights activist and social justice advocate, John-Gift Mwankhawa was violently attacked at his house in Blantyre on Sunday night; then Counsel Ralph Sauti was attacked at his house on Monday night by robbers who heavily injured him.

Said Mpaka: "We are asking the authorities to seriously guarantee Malawians maximum security as criminals seem to have taken hold of the running of state."

A security company boss on Tuesday predicted an upsurge of violent crimes towards businesses and high net worth people to be vigilant by re-assessing personal security arrangements to protect their assets and lives.

"If you value your business and family lives, I say re-assess your security by hiring a professional service provider who have rapid response backup to the guards when under attack.

"We are partners with Police in the fight against criminals, we compliment their efforts. Police are under-resourced that is why we come in to compliment their efforts," said Davie Kavinya, Chief Executive Officer at Target Security Group, whose company has over 50 pure breed high pedigree pure breed security dogs that include German Shepherds, Rottweilers and Boerboels.

Mwakhwawa has become a third lawyer to be attacked within a short time three weeks.

"We call upon the police to investigate the attack on lawyers Kajani Banda who later died at Mlambe hospital, Ralph Sauti who was injured on his both hands and now John Gift Mwankhawa whose property including a vehicle have been stolen," says Mpaka.

'Security lapse'

Malawi Police (MPS) national spokesperson James Kadadzera admits the situation is indeed worrisome development, especially that a particular section of of society is being targeted.

Said Kadadzera: "As Malawi Police, we would like, therefore, to assure everyone that we will do all we can to contain the situation.

"We are on top of things and that we are still in control of security, law and order and, therefore, there is no need to be concerned."

Mwakhwawa's car has since been found in good condition after the robbers dumped the vehicle with the keys on its ignition hole outside a Seventh Day Adventist Church in Blantyre.

Although there has been a spate of individual robberies in CBDs and houses, State institutions like police stations, in recent weeks faced similar cases.

Recently, Director General of Anti-corruption Bureau Martha Chizuma also has had a rude awakening after the some bandits invaded her house and stole her valuable.