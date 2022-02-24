Rwanda, Digital Cooperation Organization Member States Root for Better Data Privacy Terms

Rwanda says it has joined other Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) member states to appeal to global technology companies to better protect user data.

The appeal was made on Wednesday, February 23.

According to DCO, global technology companies are urgently called on to work with governments and develop privacy and user terms that protect user data and ensure that data use aligns with informed user consent.

DCO is a global multilateral organization established to enable digital prosperity for all, with a focus on digital economy initiatives supporting youth, entrepreneurs and women.

Rwanda is the latest founding member to join the organization.

DCO Secretary General Deemah AlYahya pointed out that in 2021, almost half of global data breaches involved personal user data.

"Through the DCO, our member states, representing more than half a billion people, are today calling on global tech leaders to better protect users from the misuse of personal information," she said.

"To truly realize the potential of the internet and digital technologies to improve peoples' lives and open the doors to economic opportunity, we must strengthen trust that personal data will be protected. This is especially true for groups that are underrepresented in the digital economy or more vulnerable to data privacy violations."

To overcome the emerging economic challenge, AlYahya maintained that the best way is to bring together programmers and policymakers at the same table, to better align privacy terms and government regulations.

The development comes at a time Rwanda recently enacted a data protection law.

The law stipulates that data processors, data controllers and all users of personal data will be required to be fully equipped with all aspects of compliance within 24 months, by October 2023.

"Rwanda's law on the protection of personal data and privacy is a significant step in establishing a framework for organizations to safeguard the use of personal data," reiterated Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire.

She added, "We will closely work with DCO member states to collaborate and facilitate the use of data for innovation in a secure and trusted environment."

Prevailing challenges

DCO member states highlighted several privacy standards issues to be addressed, including ensuring that data is used in line with the informed user consent, is not transferred to third parties that breach member state privacy regulations, and enables users to migrate or remove their data from platforms.

According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach report, personal customer information now accounts for 44 percent of all data breaches, in addition to being the costliest type of data breach.

The report found that the average cost of a data breach involving personal customer information averaged US$4.24 million per breach in 2021, 10 percent more than the year before.

According to officials from the organization, plans are ongoing to establish a Centre of Excellence for Data Flows, a world-leading initiative to better enable data flows among countries and align data protection policies.