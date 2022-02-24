Tanzania: Suluhu to Grace Special Day for Tanzania at Dubai Expo

Dubai — THE World Expo Dubai 2020 has dedicated February 27th 2022 as the day for Tanzania to promote its products and opportunities, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan expected to grace the occasion.

This was noted by Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Dr Damas Ndumbaro after visiting Tanzania's pavilion at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020.

The expo, which has attracted over 190 participating countries, started on October 1st, 2021 and set to conclude on March 31st, 2022.

The minister said Tanzania is well organised to utilise the Expo, especially on the day of February 27th, 2022 which has been earmarked for Tanzania.

"We are well prepared to promote the country's tourism sector for bigger benefits whereby President Samia Suluhu Hassan will honour the event," Dr Ndumbaro stated.

He added: "During the day the Tanzanians living in diaspora, big businesspeople, ambassadors from different countries and other tourism stakeholders will participate during the day to look for investment opportunities in Tanzania."

While at the Tanzania's pavilion, Dr Ndumbaro congratulated exhibitors for a wonderful job they have done since the pavilion has continued to be attractive to visitors due to showcased various tourist attractions and precious minerals such as Tanzanite.

At the Tanzania's pavilion there are also pictures portraying country's history and culture, agricultural produce, development projects and investment opportunities.

"Uniqueness at the Tanzania's booths is a strategy to promote Tanzania's investment opportunities in agriculture, tourism, mining, industry and trade," he said.

Dr Ndumbaro was accompanied by his fellow ministers to visit the expo and add more weight on promoting Tanzania's opportunities at the global platforms.

Other ministers in presence were Investment and Industry Minister Dr Ashatu Kijaji, Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe and Permanent Secretaries of different ministries.

Dr Ndumbaro argued that Tanzania's success in showcasing its opportunities shows government's efforts in strengthening economic diplomacy.

Government institutions participating at the expo include Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) and Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS).