Nigeria: Govt Threatens to Sanction Oil Marketers Contravening Weights, Measures Act

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, has said the federal government would henceforth sanction petroleum depot owners and oil marketers who contravene the provisions of the Weights and Measures Act 2004.

Adebayo issued the warning yesterday, in Lagos, during a meeting with petroleum products marketers under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Petroleum Product Depot Owners Association (PPDOA).

Adebayo, represented by a Director at the Department of Weights and Measures, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Hassan Ejibunu, said the department was very critical to the operations of the oil and gas sector.

He said it was the department's responsibility to ensure that the instruments used for trade, oil and non-oil, are fit for use for trade transactions.

According to him, this was with the ultimate aim of preventing the short changing of both the sellers and the buyers, by ensuring transparency, equity and fairness.

Adebayo said that was why the department carries out the verification and certification of the equipment used in dispensing oil at the terminals and the different sales outlets of petroleum products.

He advised marketers and depot owners to cooperate with the inspectors from the ministry whenever they visit their business premises to carry out their statutory duties, which is for the common good of all.

Adebayo said: "It will be necessary for me to urge all to ensure that all your weighing and measuring equipment are in conformity with the provisions of the Weights and Measures Act at all times.

"You are also to ensure prompt payment of the statutory fees after the verification of the equipment to ascertain they are good and fit for use for trade.

"I will like to, at this juncture, re-emphasise the ministry's position of not condoning acts of indiscipline on the part of its officials, and any official found wanting will be disciplined in line with the extant rules and regulations of government.

"Similarly, any organisation that contravenes the provisions of the Weights and Measures Act will be sanctioned accordingly."

He commended MOMAN and PPDOA for their giant strides in ensuring the growth of the oil and gas business in the country with their huge investments in the sector.

Adebayo added that their sustained collaboration with the ministry would help move the sector forward in the overall interest of the nation.

In his remarks, the Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, represented by the Technical Officer of MOMAN, Mr. Kingsley Ojimba, said the association was committed to a viable petroleum industry.

He said that MOMAN would work with the Weights and Measures Department to make the ease of doing business better in Nigeria.