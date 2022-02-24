Gambia: Banjul North Aspiring MP Promises to Focus on Citizen Participation

Banjul North aspiring National Assembly Member has spoken highly of his priorities, saying among his priorities if elected, is citizens' participation in development issues.

Modou Lamin Birom Bah, who was speaking in a recent interview with The Point, acknowledged that the National Assembly is one of the foremost establishments, if not the most important institution of government with respect to democratic governance; legislative oversight function, checks and balances in an effort to hold duty bearers accountable with regard to the rule of law, budgetary spending and conduct in office and ratification of agreements.

It could be recalled that Mr Bah is trying his second chance this year after first contesting under the United Democratic Party ticket earlier on.

The Citizens of Banjul North are calling for a new kind of representation in parliament towards improvements in their livelihoods and that of the country as a whole.

"My role if I am voted or given the mandate as your Member of Parliament for Banjul North constituency, I shall not only include working with colleagues to enact good laws that protect and guaranty the rights, liberty of all Gambians, but to uplift their economic position too" he assured.

He therefore expressed happiness to be given the opportunity to once more stand as candidate for Banjul North.

"Elections are critical moments for reflections, stock taking and making informed and smart decisions. Banjul North deserves an MP, who will provide thorough scrutiny and vetting of the executive branch that is indispensable. If the constituency is to succeed, representatives ought to be transparent, and to be held accountable"