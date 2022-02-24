Nigeria: Buhari May Sign Reworked Electoral Bill On Friday - Sources

The president had withheld his assent to the bill in December 2021, citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections and security challenges as part of the reasons for his decision.

President Muhammadu Buhari may sign the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, on Friday.

Authoritative presidency sources confirmed that the president would be signing the bill into law around 12 p.m. on the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Assembly transmitted the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 to the president on January 31, a second time, having reportedly revised the bill, which he withheld his assent to for some noted reasons.

Sources close to the office of the president revealed that arrangements had been finalised for the president to sign the amendment bill into law on Friday, finally putting all anxieties to rest.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said "all these anxieties will disappear by Friday afternoon.

"He will be signing the bill around noon of that day.

"I believe he has taken his time so that the Act can be as unassailable as much as possible."

The president had withheld his assent to the bill in December 2021, citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections and security challenges as part of the reasons for his decision.

Another reason is possible manipulation of electoral processes by political players.

It was the fifth time the president would be declining assent to the Electoral Bill since 2018.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, had, on Tuesday, assured that Mr Buhari would sign the bill "Any moment from now."

He spoke just as about 25 civil society organisations protested in Abuja the delay in assenting to the bill by the president.

(NAN)