Nigeria: NPFL - Sunshine Stars Beat Wikki Tourist As Gombe, Plateau United Settle for Draw

The two rescheduled games were played in the <a target="_blank" href="https://npfl.ng/">Nigeria Professional Football League</a> (NPFL) on Wednesday.

At the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Sunshine Stars continued their impressive run with a 2-1 win over Wikki Tourists.

Leonard Ugochukwu's second-half brace gave the Owenna Gunners the maximum points that have seen them move up to the eighth spot on the NPFL log.

A forced substitution was made by Sunshine Stars as injured Goalkeeper, Japheth Opubo, was replaced with Mustapha Lawal in the 30th minute.

Our injured GK, Opubo though in a stable condition, will need hospital care🚑 Speedy recovery, Japhet! <a target="_blank" href="https://t.co/qmdjQeKSwI">pic.twitter.com/qmdjQeKSwI</a>

-- Sunshine Stars FC (@SunshineFCAkure) <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/SunshineFCAkure/status/1496516510772310020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 23, 2022</a>

After both teams fired blanks in the first half, the second half started brightly for the hosts as Ugochukwu's close-range shot in the 47th minute gave Sunshine Stars the lead.

Ikenna Cooper missed a glorious chance to double Sunshine's lead two minutes later. Unfortunately, there was no chance for Ikenna to make amends as he was pulled off moments after.

As they sought a way back into the game, Wikki Tourists tweaked their attack; bringing in former Sunshine Stars striker Fuad Ekelojuoti who replaced Anakwe in the 55th minute.

After coming close on a number of occasions, Sunshine Stars doubled their lead after Ugochukwu clinically finished Mutiu Dauda's pass in the 74th minute.

Despite conceding two goals, Wikki Tourists didn't relent in the front of goal as the visitors got a consolation from Manu Garba's low drive with five minutes to stoppage time.

Sunshine Stars moved to the eighth position with 20 points, just one behind former champions, Enyimba.

Elsewhere, Plateau United broke the home invincibility of Gombe United at their Pantami Stadium as they battled to a 1-1 draw.

Though Gombe United extended their unbeaten run at home to five, they conceded their first goal at home this season against the Peace Boys.

Jesse Akila gave the visitors the lead after converting Zulfiliku's pass in the 23rd minute. Gombe United had a chance to level in the 38th minute after Shehu Sani's long throw caused a foul in the box.

Goalkeeper, Suraj Ayeleso, saved Ibrahim Yahaya's penalty to keep the Peace Boys in front. Yahaya made up for his earlier missed spot-kick as he restored parity in the 61st minute for the hosts.

With Wednesday's outcome, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/football/512001-npfl-round-up-plateau-united-go-top-as-akwa-united-wikki-return-to-winning-ways.html">Plateau United</a> stay in the second place with 28 points behind Rivers with 29 points.

Results

Sunshine Stars 2 Vs 1 Wikki Tourists

Gombe 1 Vs 1 Plateau United.