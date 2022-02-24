Nigeria: INEC Tasks New Commissioners On Credible Elections

Six INEC National Commissioners were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has tasked new Electoral Commissioners to ensure fairness and work towards credible election in Nigeria.

He stated this when he received newly appointed National Electoral Commissioners at INEC Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Commissioners had earlier been sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Yakubu said the commissioners had a serious task ahead in discharging their duties and enjoined them to be conversant with the rules, procedures and responsibilities of their offices.

"As I welcome the new commissioners, I urge you to deploy your vast knowledge and diverse experiences to the service of the country as unbiased referees.

"I am confident that you will join us in further extending the frontiers of free and fair elections in Nigeria.

"As I told the last set of Commissioners shortly after they were sworn-in five months ago on Wednesday September, 2021, our success in this arduous task draws largely from our integrity as election managers.

"We must be strict in the application of the law, firm in handling the public trust bestowed in us and fair in our dealings with political parties, candidates and other stakeholders and all Nigerians," he said.

Mr Yakubu added: "In discharging our enormous responsibilities, we must abide by our oaths of office.

"We must continue to defend the choice made by Nigerians at the polls by protecting the sanctity of the vote without which the value of democratic election is diminished."

He said the commissioners joined INEC three days to the conduct of six by-election to fill vacancies in three federal and three state constituencies of Cross River, Imo, Ondo and Plateau.

"In addition to the six by-election holding this weekend, there are three pending by-election in Zamfara (Shinkafi and Gusau I State Constituencies) and Kaduna State (Giwa West State Constituency).

" In addition, we are right now preparing for two off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States scheduled for June 18 and July 16 respectively as well as the 2023 general elections," Yakubu said.

He expressed confidence that the new commissioners would be commited to the conduct of credible elections in Nigeria.

Mr Yakubu said cumulative experiences of the new commissioners in diverse fields would strengthen the work of INEC especially in the area of reforming the electoral process and the conduct of free and credible elections.

He said that with the assumption of duty of the commissioners, INEC has full complement of 12 National Commissioners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buhari had sworn-in the six national commissioners at the State House, Abuja.

Four of the national commissioners who were returned included May Agbamuche-Mbu, a lawyer; and Mohammed Haruna, a journalist.

Others were Sam Olumekun, a retired civil servant, who had served as REC in many states including Lagos and Kenneth Ukeagu, a career staff of the Commission, who rose to the rank of a director.

The other two National Commissioners were Rhoda Gumus, a professor of engineering, and Modibbo Alkali, a retired major general in the Nigerian Army.