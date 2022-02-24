Ethiopia: Reports of Atrocities in the Amhara Region

press release

Press Statement

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States is gravely concerned by the reports of atrocities, including sexual violence, committed by fighters affiliated with the Tigray People's Liberation Front in the Amhara region of Ethiopia in late August and early September 2021, as described in a recent Amnesty International report. We call on all armed actors to renounce and end all human rights abuses and violence against civilians. It remains our firm position that there must be credible investigations into and accountability for atrocities as part of any lasting solution to the crisis.

Continued reports of atrocities underscore the urgency of ending the ongoing military conflict. We continue to engage parties to the conflict to urge a halt to the violence, an end to atrocities, the unhindered provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.